Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

