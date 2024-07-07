Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,127 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.