Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 18,785 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 293,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 320,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

