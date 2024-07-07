Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 240,757 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 240,757 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 72,507 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,369 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 773.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

