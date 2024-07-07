Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 29,205 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,306,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 200,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 173.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 40,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

