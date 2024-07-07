Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 296,166 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,790 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 296,166 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 205,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,099 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

EBAY stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.