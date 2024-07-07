Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 45,612 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,612 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 261,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDXG stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

