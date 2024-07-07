Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390,458 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 376,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,816,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.