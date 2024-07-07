Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,079,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

