Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,040,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

