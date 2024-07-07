Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $303.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $151.24 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $17.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

