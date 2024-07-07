Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 690,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

