Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.15

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 80569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $1,521,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $7,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.