American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.15 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 188,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.7% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

