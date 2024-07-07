Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.14. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 48,233 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is -899.10%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

