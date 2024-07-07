Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Down to $36.15

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.15, but opened at $35.00. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 39,609 shares changing hands.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $732.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

