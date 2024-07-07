Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $30.75

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

