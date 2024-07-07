Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $19.44

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.