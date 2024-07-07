Analysts Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $7.14

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Codexis by 57.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

