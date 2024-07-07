Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $136.04

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,242 shares of company stock worth $99,862,497. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $134.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 420.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

