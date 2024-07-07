Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $239.56

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $238.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $245.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

