Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $26.00

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 220.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

