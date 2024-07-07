Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $133.08

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $105,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $97,829,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after buying an additional 270,169 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

