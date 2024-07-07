Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 873.33

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 873.33 ($11.05).

HWDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.64) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.78) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.99), for a total transaction of £513,353.06 ($649,320.84). Also, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($33,164.69). Insiders have bought a total of 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,549 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 913.50 ($11.55) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 894.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 851.71. The company has a market cap of £5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605 ($7.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 937 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

