Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Price Target at C$12.06

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INE

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.