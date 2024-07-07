Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price at $4.60

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,279,339 shares of company stock worth $1,240,397. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

