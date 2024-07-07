Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Target Price at $231.80

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $224.07 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $228.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

