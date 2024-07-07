Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $41.42

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $56,223,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

