Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $41.42

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.42.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $56,223,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WMB stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Read More
