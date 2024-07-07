Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $90.44

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

