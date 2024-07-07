Analyzing Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) and Its Rivals

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) is one of 289 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Apogee Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A -$83.99 million -7.24 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors $544.85 million -$36.11 million -23.83

Apogee Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24% Apogee Therapeutics Competitors -5,257.80% -217.56% -45.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors 1521 4677 12257 216 2.60

Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.00%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 94.69%. Given Apogee Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apogee Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

