Analyzing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shutterstock and Next Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 2 0 2.67 Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.47%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Next Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Next Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Next Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Next Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $874.59 million 1.44 $110.27 million $2.58 13.57 Next Technology $2.63 million 4.36 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 10.71% 21.14% 10.97% Next Technology N/A 68.67% 63.83%

Summary

Shutterstock beats Next Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

