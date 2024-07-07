Analyzing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Electriq Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.26 billion 1.20 -$1.60 billion ($6.67) -1.83 Electriq Power $1.66 million 0.24 $10.44 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Electriq Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Sunrun has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electriq Power has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Electriq Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -68.22% -3.58% -1.15% Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunrun and Electriq Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 7 13 0 2.65 Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $21.47, indicating a potential upside of 75.87%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Summary

Sunrun beats Electriq Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Electriq Power

(Get Free Report)

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.