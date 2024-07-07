AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,342,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,027,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 995,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,798,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,183,000 after buying an additional 898,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

