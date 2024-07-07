Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,309 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SI-BONE Stock Down 0.4 %
SIBN opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $27.86.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of SI-BONE
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
