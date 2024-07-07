Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $2,044,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $295.86. The company had a trading volume of 535,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day moving average of $301.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.71.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

