ApeCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $433.53 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $433.53 million and approximately $36.14 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.