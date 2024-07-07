Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.46. Applied Digital shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 478,342 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $952.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

