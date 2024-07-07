AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.16

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.16 and last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 436379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APP. Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

