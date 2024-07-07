AppLovin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 10,658 call options.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 76.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 415,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.