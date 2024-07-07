Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 318,161 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

