Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $130.09 million and $11.39 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,269,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,269,703.0493 with 313,346,523,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00039309 USD and is up 9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,376,718.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

