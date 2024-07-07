Arbitrum (ARB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.17 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $210.43 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.68620089 USD and is up 11.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 956 active market(s) with $194,324,693.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

