Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $5,242,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

