Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $14.36

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $13.87. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 59,371 shares.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,613,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.