Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $14.36

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $13.87. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 59,371 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,613,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.