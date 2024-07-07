Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.11.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$39.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.78. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

