ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 10,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Get ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.