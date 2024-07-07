Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

