Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 13,752 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

