Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 252,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

