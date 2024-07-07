Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) were down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 104,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 373,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$28.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aston Bay news, Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 434,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,910.00. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

